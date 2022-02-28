FIDE condemns Russia, cancels sponsorship deals with Russian, Belarusian firms

In line with the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) call, the FIDE Council also decided not to display/fly the Russian and Belarusian national flag or their anthem be played in all FIDE-rated international chess events.



Instead, the national chess federation's flag or the official symbol/logo shall be used.



According to FIDE Council, a simplified procedure for performing under the FIDE flag would be followed where it is crucial for the players or any other chess officials under the current geopolitical situation.



"In order to safeguard FIDE from reputational, financial, and any other possible risks, FIDE terminates all existing sponsorship agreements with any Belarusian and Russian sanctioned and/or state-controlled companies and will not enter into new sponsorship agreements with any such companies," FIDE said.



The FIDE Council reaffirmed the FIDE Congress dates, welcomed the AICF's bid to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, and suggested 10 days for other bids.