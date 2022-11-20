FIFA World Cup 2022 off to a glittering start in Doha

Qatar welcomed football fans from across the world in a glittering opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. South Korean band BTS' Jungkook and legendary American actor Morgan Freeman entertained the fans as Qatar became the first Middle East country to host football's mega event.

Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, declared open the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Football lovers thronged the Al Bayt stadium to witness the opening ceremony. The small Arab country faced several roadblocks and allegations on course to its hosting the mega sporting event. There were issues ranging from exploiting construction workers and other labourers to women rights and liquor prohibition.