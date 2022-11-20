FIFA World Cup 2022 off to a glittering start in Doha
South Korean band BTS' Jungkook and legendary American actor Morgan Freeman entertained the fans as Qatar became the first Middle East country to host football's biggest tournament
Qatar welcomed football fans from across the world in a glittering opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. South Korean band BTS' Jungkook and legendary American actor Morgan Freeman entertained the fans as Qatar became the first Middle East country to host football's mega event.
Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, declared open the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Football lovers thronged the Al Bayt stadium to witness the opening ceremony. The small Arab country faced several roadblocks and allegations on course to its hosting the mega sporting event. There were issues ranging from exploiting construction workers and other labourers to women rights and liquor prohibition.
There were occasions when it looked that Qatar would not be able to host the World Cup. For example when former Qatar Football Association president Mohammad Bin Hammam faced allegations of bribing FIFA executive members.
The Covid pandemic in 2020 derailed the things but Qatar government persisted despite all setbacks.
Qatar, which never qualified for the World Cup or rather did not even cross the barrier of quarter final stage of Asian Cup till 2019, gave a fantastic performance in the 2019 Asian Cup where it defeated Saudi Arabia, Japan, Iraq and the Korean Republic.
People from all over the world have arrived or are scheduled to arrive in Qatar to watch some exciting football and enjoy the famous Arab hospitality.
On Monday, England will play against Asian side Iran and Netherlands will play against African side Senegal in the group matches.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines