Fiji to host World Hindi conference next year

Hindi is one of the three official languages spoken in the South Pacific nation, the other two being Fijian and English.



The Hindi language, written in Devanagari script and influenced by Sanskrit, is the third most spoken language in the world with 615 million speakers after English and Mandarin.



Fiji Hindi, also known as 'Fijian Baat' or 'Fijian Hindustani', is the language spoken by Indo-Fijians, and is derived mainly from the Awadhi and Bhojpuri varieties of Hindi.



The language developed during the peak of the British Indentured labour system, where Indians, brought to the island between 1879 and 1916, were recruited as labourers to work on the sugarcane and cotton plantations.



Karthigeyan also acknowledged the contribution of Fijian scholars in developing Hindi not just in Fiji, but across the world via the Fijian diaspora.