Finland makes official decision to apply to join NATO

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and the government's foreign policy committee took the official decision to start the process of the country's application to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).



Niinisto announced the decision officially on Sunday.



"On May 15, the President of the Republic and the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy of the government finalised a report on Finland's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The report will proceed to the plenary session of the government today... and after its approval, it will be submitted to Parliament," the government said in a statement.