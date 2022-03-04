Fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant extinguished, fighting stops

Invoking the "global catastrophe" at Chernobyl in 1986, he warned the consequences of a meltdown at Zaporizhzhia would be far worse.



Earlier on Friday, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had warned that if the nuclear plant blew up as a result of the fire then the catastrophe would be "10 times larger" than the Chernobyl disaster.



Friday's development, which comes on the ninth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has received widespread condemnation.



During a phone call with Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the "reckless actions of President (Vladimir) Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe", reports the BBC.



Johnson said that the UK would "do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further", adding that he was also seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting and his country would raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.



Meanwhile, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm called the incident "reckless" and announced her decision to activate the country's Nuclear Incident Response Team.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the "unacceptable attacks by Russia must cease immediately".



Ukraine currently has four active nuclear plants, including Zaporizhzhia which reportedly accounts for some 25 per cent of the country's power, the BBC reported.



It also deals with nuclear waste at sites like Chernobyl, which is now under Russian control.

