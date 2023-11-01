Firearm applications surge in Israel since Hamas attack

Since the Hamas militant group launched its massive attack against Israel on 7 October, applications to carry private firearms have surged across the country, according to the Ministry of National Security.

As of 30 October, the Ministry said that they had received about 180,500 new applications and its centers received an average of 10,000 new requests per day, reports CNN.

Before October 7, there were around 850 new requests each week, it added.

Approximately 15,508 conditional permits and 9,255 new licenses have been issued since the attack, the Ministry said, adding that around 5,466 applications were also rejected.

There have been around 210,500 applications submitted so far in 2023, according to the Ministry.

The figure is more the past two years combined — about 42,000 applications were received for the entire year of 2022 and 20,000 applications in 2021.