First signs of global outbreak of rare monkeypox disease in Europe

Five men in Portugal have also tested positive and at least 15 more cases are being investigated, health officials there said.



These cases are all male and mostly 'young', but it is not yet clear how they caught the virus.



Until now, monkeypox cases were confined to travellers and their relatives returning from western and central Africa, where the virus is endemic.



But experts now fear it is spreading more widely for the first time, after seven Britons were diagnosed in the past fortnight, Daily Mail reported.



Six of them appear to have been infected in the UK and the majority are not linked, which suggests more cases are going undetected.