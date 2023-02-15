Fitch downgrades Pakistan's rating; warns default a 'real possibility'

"We expect reserves to remain at low levels, though we do forecast a modest recovery during the remainder of FY23, due to anticipated inflows and the recent removal of the exchange rate cap," the agency said.



Fitch said it expects Pakistan to successfully conclude the ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, and the downgrade is a reflection of the large risks to continued programme preformance and funding, in the run-up to this year's elections.



"Default or debt restructuring is an increasingly real possibility, in our view," Fitch warned.