Five killed, 49 injured as three quakes rock Iran

At least five people were killed and 49 others injured as three earthquakes measuring above 6 on the Richter scale jolted Iran's southern Hormuzgan province on Saturday, an emergency official said.



According to the official, the first 6.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 2.02 a.m., followed by two strong tremors of up to 6.3 magnitude a few hours later, reports Xinhua news agency.



Many aftershocks with a magnitude of above four have also been registered.