Five Pak Intelligence Bureau officials suspended after TV show host accuses them of torture

I got almost 8-10 stitches on my head and my shoulder was dislocated due to the torture, he claimed.



Hassan's ordeal came to light when photos and video of him with bruises and torn clothes and receiving treatment in hospital began doing the rounds on social media.



According to the Dawn newspaper, Deputy Director General IB Iftikhar Nabi Tunio said that the five IB officials were being suspended for mistreatment of ARY News team and mishandling the situation.



The suspended officers were Syed Mohinuddin Rizwan (Director, BPS-19), Mehmoob Ali and Inam Ali, both stenotypists, Rajab Ali (sub-inspector) and Khawar, the report said.



I am thankful to the federal government for taking prompt action and suspending five officers involved in the incident, Hassan added.