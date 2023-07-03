Five Palestinians killed as Israel launches major air strike on West Bank city

The Israeli army on Monday launched a major air strike on the West Bank city of Jenin, one of biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years, according to eyewitnesses and the Israeli military.

Dozens of armoured vehicles backed by drones and helicopters stormed the city and the refugee camp, said Palestinian eyewitnesses, adding that airstrikes were carried out during the exchange of fire between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli military said it struck a "joint operations center" which served as a command center for fighters from the Jenin Brigades, an armed unit comprised of fighters from different militant groups. It declined to specify whether Monday's strike also involved a drone.