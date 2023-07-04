Flights diverted after Moscow targeted in an attempted drone strike

At least 10 flights heading to Moscow's Vnukovo international airport were redirected on Tuesday after the Russian capital was targeted in an attempted drone strike, media reports said.

Citing an emergencies service official, the state-run TASS News Agency said that two drones were intercepted in Novaya Moskva, an administrative district in Moscow, and a third in the Kaluga region, southwest of the Russian capital.

"According to preliminary reports, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different moments in time. Two of them were jammed in Novaya Moskva and the third one in the Kaluga Region," the official told TASS, adding that no casualties or damage were reported immediately.