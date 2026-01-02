Flights suspended at Yemen’s Aden airport amid escalating STC–government tensions

Flights from Aden International Airport were suspended on Thursday as tensions intensified between Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the Saudi Arabia-backed internationally recognised government, raising fresh concerns over stability in the country’s south.

According to the Al Jazeera reports, all commercial flights were halted during the day, though there was no immediate clarity on when normal operations might resume. The suspension comes against the backdrop of a rapidly escalating political and military standoff involving the STC, a separatist group that seeks to establish an independent state in southern Yemen.

While the STC is formally part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, it has increasingly pursued its own agenda. In December, the group expanded its military presence in the eastern provinces of Hadramout and al-Mahra, both strategically significant regions bordering Saudi Arabia. The move sharply raised tensions with the internationally recognised government and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has accused the United Arab Emirates, another key member of the anti-Houthi coalition, of backing and arming the STC to facilitate its expansion into the two provinces, allegations Abu Dhabi has strongly denied.

The UAE has maintained that it supports Saudi Arabia’s security and has recently agreed to withdraw its remaining troops from Yemen. The STC, however, has refused to scale back its presence in Hadramout and al-Mahra.