Floods disrupt Nepal-China trade route, raise supply concerns ahead of festival season

Devastating flash floods in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River have severely disrupted trade with China, raising concerns over the timely arrival and prices of Chinese goods ahead of the festival season, The Rising Nepal reported on Wednesday.

The floods damaged border infrastructure and connecting roads, disrupting the movement of cargo trucks carrying Chinese imports. Traders have been forced to seek alternative routes just as demand is expected to rise ahead of Dashain, Tihar and Chhath.

Ram Hari Karki, president of the Nepal Trans-Himalayan Border Commerce Association, said more than 500-600 Chinese containers carrying goods for the festival season had been travelling towards Kerung, with many stranded after the Rasuwagadhi border was damaged.

“Importing goods from China to meet the immediate demand has become a challenge,” Karki said, warning that the disruption could affect supplies and push up transportation costs.

More than 200 Nepali containers were also swept away by the floods, he said, putting traders’ losses at at least NPR 2 billion.

Rasuwagadhi is one of Nepal’s major trading points with China and handles a significant volume of Chinese imports. The Tatopani border, another key trade route, is also not operating normally, leaving traders increasingly dependent on the Korala crossing in Mustang.

Around 176 cargo trucks have already been diverted towards Korala, Karki said.

However, traders say Korala cannot serve as a practical year-round replacement for Rasuwagadhi because of its difficult terrain, high altitude and longer travel times.

“Using the Korala border is our compulsion, not an alternative,” Karki said.