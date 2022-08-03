International

Floods in Iran leave at least 90 dead, 8 missing

The floods, which began in Iran two weeks ago and were caused by the monsoon phenomenon, have affected 24 provinces across the country

DW Photo
DW Photo
user

IANS

At least 90 people have been killed and eight others went missing in floods across Iran.

Relief operations are underway, Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS) chief Pir-Hossein Kolivand told the official IRNA news agency on Wednesday.


The floods, which began in Iran two weeks ago and were caused by the monsoon phenomenon, have affected 24 provinces across the country, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iranian media.

Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x