Fog of misjudgment: Israeli fire nearly hits UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
IDF emphasises that no deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers, the military says
In a tense episode along the southern Lebanese frontier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged opening fire on two UN peacekeepers, attributing the incident to “misclassification” amid poor weather conditions.
The soldiers, part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), had been conducting routine patrols in the Al-Hamames area when Israeli troops, spotting what they described as “two suspects,” discharged warning shots and compelled the individuals to retreat. Only later, upon reviewing the incident, did the IDF realise the figures in question were UN personnel, not threats.
“The IDF emphasises that no deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers,” the military said, assuring that the matter is being addressed through official liaison channels. It also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to “remove any threat” to Israel.
UNIFIL, however, painted a grimmer picture. Earlier, it reported, Israeli forces fired from a Merkava tank stationed near an Israeli post in southern Lebanon, sending heavy machine gun rounds landing perilously close — just five meters — from peacekeepers on foot. The UN troops swiftly sought cover and immediately contacted the Israeli forces via UNIFIL liaison channels, halting the firing. After about 30 tense minutes, during which the tank eventually withdrew, the peacekeepers were able to retreat safely, with no injuries reported.
Describing the episode as a “serious violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, UNIFIL called on the IDF to halt any aggressive actions against or near its personnel. The peacekeepers’ presence, the UN force stressed, is dedicated to stabilising a region long scarred by conflict.
This incident is part of a worrying pattern: UNIFIL positions have been repeatedly endangered since cross-border clashes flared following the Gaza war in October 2023.
Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has continued periodic strikes in Lebanon, citing lingering threats from Hezbollah, while maintaining border positions well past the February 18 withdrawal deadline.
With IANS inputs
