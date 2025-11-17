Fog of misjudgment: Israeli fire nearly hits UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

In a tense episode along the southern Lebanese frontier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged opening fire on two UN peacekeepers, attributing the incident to “misclassification” amid poor weather conditions.

The soldiers, part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), had been conducting routine patrols in the Al-Hamames area when Israeli troops, spotting what they described as “two suspects,” discharged warning shots and compelled the individuals to retreat. Only later, upon reviewing the incident, did the IDF realise the figures in question were UN personnel, not threats.

“The IDF emphasises that no deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers,” the military said, assuring that the matter is being addressed through official liaison channels. It also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to “remove any threat” to Israel.