Food volume down in low-income countries as global import rises: FAO

This is due to rising global food prices that are making countries more dependent on domestic production, and a trend that is seeing most currencies depreciating against the US dollar, the baseline currency for calculations.



The FAO said most of the increase comes from high-income countries, but economically vulnerable countries are hurt more by the trend since they cannot afford to import adequate food due to higher prices.



The aggregate food bill for low-income countries was more or less unchanged between 2021 and 2022, said the FAO, although the volume of imports was down by 10 per cent in the same period.