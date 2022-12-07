For armament companies, conflict in Ukraine just another business opportunity

The wars in Ukraine, the Middle East and elsewhere have fueled skyrocketing U.S. and global arms sales. Those sales were already rising even before the start of the 10-month war in Ukraine. According to figures published this week, the war profits have been rapidly rising for seven straight years now.

A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said that sales of weapons and associated “services” by the world’s 100 biggest military supplies companies rose by 1.9 per cent to a staggering $592 billion in 2021.

According to the institute, 40 U.S. companies made sales totalling $299 billion in 2021. These figures do not include the many billions in sales of weapons to the Pentagon during the Ukraine War.

Five U.S. companies headed the list of top-selling arms manufacturers: Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics. Each of those companies have dumped

thousands of dollars in contributions to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, insuring support for not just the war in Ukraine but for other military adventures around the world.

The Pentagon called in all five of those companies early in 2022 and asked them to provide what it said would be a continuing supply of weapons needed for a long-term war against Russia. They didn’t even mince words by at least pretending to be concerned for freedom or peace in Ukraine.