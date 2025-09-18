Four years of Afghan girls being barred from education a “defining injustice”: UNICEF chief

“In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of 1,172 children, the critical role of educated and well-trained female health and social workers has never been clearer,” Russell said.

“These women are essential to humanitarian response efforts, particularly in a society where strict gender segregation limits the ability of male workers to respond to the needs of women and [mixed] households.”

Girls losing more than just lessons

While millions of children globally began a new academic year in 2025, Afghan girls remain excluded from classrooms. Russell described the ban as “one of the defining injustices of our time”, noting that its long-term consequences extend far beyond education.

“This ban is a profound threat to the country’s long-term stability and progress. No nation can thrive when half its population is left behind,” she said. “If Afghanistan is to move forward, it needs the full participation of men and women to drive a more resilient workforce, boost economic development, and meet the needs of a growing nation.”

Russell emphasised that Afghan girls are being deprived not only of academic knowledge, but of personal growth and the chance to determine their own futures.

“Afghanistan’s girls are losing more than academic lessons; they are being deprived of social contact, personal growth, the chance to shape their futures and fulfil their potential,” she said.