'Foreign govt' hacked WSJ, New York Post, Dow Jones: News Corp

The Rupert Murdoch-founded News Corp has confirmed that its media outlets Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Dow Jones were hit by a cyberattack by a "foreign government" and some data was also stolen.



In its filings to the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), News Corp that owns Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Dow Jones etc explained that the cyber-attack took place at some point in January.



"Together with an outside cybersecurity firm, the Company is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the activity to determine its nature, scope, duration and impacts," said News Corp.

"The Company's preliminary analysis indicates that foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that data was taken," it added.