Foreign workers will need salary of over 30,000 pounds to enter UK: Report

Foreign workers will need a salary of more than 30,000 pounds to come to Britain as ministers set out proposals to reduce net migration levels by raising the salary threshold for skilled professionals, according to a media report.

The proposal, which is yet to be finalised, comes ahead of Thursday’s net migration data for the year ending June 2023, which is expected to stick at around 500,000, The Telegraph reported.

Workers outside shortage occupations currently require a salary of at least 26,200 pounds to take up jobs in the UK, which is significantly lower than the median wage of 33,000 pounds.

The number entering the UK minus those leaving, that is the net migration, hit a record peak of 637,000 in the year ending September 2022 before falling to 606,000 in the year ending December 2022.

Experts anticipate it may be around 500,000, significantly surpassing the government’s 2019 pledge to reduce net migration overall, the UK-based daily reported.