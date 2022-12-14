Forest fire destroys 46 homes in Chile, kills one person

Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela told reporters that 52 per cent of fires in the country are caused by negligence or accidents, 12 per cent are of indeterminate origin or being investigated, and only 1 per cent occurs naturally.



He lamented that a whopping 35 percent of fires are intentionally started.



"This cannot go unpunished," said Valenzuela, calling on "the national prosecutor's office to take action on the matter and, given the information provided by Conaf (National Forestry Corporation), to be much more proactive in preventing impunity in intentional fires".