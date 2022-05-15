Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

In the 26 Tests he played for Australia, Symonds scored 1,462 runs at 40.61 and picked up 24 wickets.



He scored a superb unbeaten 162 against India in the 2008 Sydney Test, which helped the hosts to a 122-run victory. However, the match ended in controversy over the 'Monkeygate scandal'.



The all-rounder accused India spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a "monkey", which triggering a verbal confrontation between the two teams and India threatened to cancel the tour after Harbhajan was initially suspended for three matches.



But, it was white-ball cricket that was Symond's forte. Affectionately called 'Roy', the hard-hitter played 198 ODIs, scoring 5,088 runs and taking 133 wickets.



Symonds was born in Birmingham but shifted base to Australia with his adoptive parents, according to cricket.com.au. He became an integral part of Australia's Word Cup-winning campaigns in 2003 and 2007, with both bat and ball.



His 143 against the Wasim Akram-led Pakistan in Australia's opening match of the 2003 edition in Johannesburg was where Symonds announced his arrival on the international scene.



The right-handed batter's match-winning knock came off just 125 deliveries and was embellished with 18 fours and two maximums.



In the last-four clash against Sri Lanka, Symonds came at a time when Australia were struggling on 3/53. The champion all-rounder went on to score an unbeaten 91 to help the defending champions finally manage 212/7, which turned out to be the winning total in a rain-affected match.



During the 2007 World Cup, Australia cruised through the pool games, easily defeating Sri Lanka in the decider in Barbados. He finished his twin World Cup campaigns averaging 103, and a strike rate of 93.29.



"I think it's the fear factor he puts into the opposition because he can clear the boundary on a regular basis," former Australian captain Ian Chappell had said of Symonds.



"He is going to create some run outs for you. He'll take a blinding catch and he has been very, very tidy with the ball now for a long time," Chappell had said.

