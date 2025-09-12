Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro sentenced to over 27 years in prison

Throughout the trial, he has dismissed the case as a political vendetta aimed at blocking his 2026 presidential bid — though he was already barred from holding public office in a separate ruling.

Rallying to the side of his embattled ally, US President Donald Trump thundered a staunch defense of Jair Bolsonaro, denouncing the 27-year sentence for coup plotting as a grave injustice.

Reacting to the verdict, Trump said he was “very surprised,” likening Bolsonaro’s fate to his own legal troubles: “That’s very much like they tried to do with me. But they didn’t get away with it at all.”

“Jair Bolsonaro was an outstanding leader. It’s a terrible thing for Brazil,” Trump said, likening the conviction to his own legal battles. “I knew him as the president of Brazil. He was a good man, and I don’t see that happening.”

Four of five justices convicted Bolsonaro on charges ranging from plotting a coup to undermining democracy and involvement in a criminal group, with only Justice Luiz Fux dissenting. Now under house arrest, the former president has dismissed the trial as a politically driven ‘witch hunt’ meant to derail his 2026 comeback.

Trump echoed his stance, imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Brazilian goods and portraying them as retaliation for Bolsonaro’s prosecution."

The verdict has polarised global opinion: Trump and other allies condemned it as political persecution, while rights groups hailed it as a defense of Brazil’s democracy.

