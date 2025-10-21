Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to begin five-year prison sentence

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is set to begin serving a five-year prison sentence on Tuesday, becoming the first former head of state in living memory to be incarcerated.

The 70-year-old is expected to enter La Santé prison in Paris after being convicted of criminal conspiracy for allegedly financing his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Libya. Sarkozy continues to maintain his innocence.

The Paris court ruled that Sarkozy must begin serving his sentence immediately, without waiting for his appeal, citing the “seriousness of the disruption to public order caused by the offence.”

Speaking to the press, Sarkozy said he would face prison head-on. “I’m not afraid of prison. I’ll hold my head high, including in front of the doors of La Santé. I’ll fight till the end,” he said.

Authorities indicated that Sarkozy is likely to be held in solitary confinement for security reasons or in the prison’s VIP section for vulnerable inmates, a wing used to accommodate high-profile prisoners.

Inmates in this section have individual nine-square-metre cells equipped with basic facilities, including a small bed, hot plate, pay refrigerator, and pay TV. Prisoners have access to a fixed landline, though all calls are monitored.