Businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed died at the age of 94, the football club he once owned announced on the evening of Friday, 1 September.

The Egyptian-born business giant made his name in the United Kingdom, where he was known as the former owner of the upscale London department store Harrods. He also owned the Fulham Football Club, which announced his passing.

"We owe Mohamed a debut of gratitude for what he did for our Club," Fulham wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a statement, his family said that Al-Fayed "enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones".