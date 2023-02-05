Former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai: Pakistan media
Pakistan's former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital, according to media reports.
Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.
The military ruler had been undergoing treatment at American Hospital Dubai, Geo News reported.
The architect of the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan, Musharraf deposed democratically elected Nawaz Sherif govt after a bloodless coup in 1999.
During the first NDA govt led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Musharraf visited India in 20001 to take part in the Agara summit ---a two day summit organized to resolve long-standing issues between India and Pakistan.
Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi.
He assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.
The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.
Musharraf had said he wanted to spend the rest of his life in his home country, and wanted to return to Pakistan as soon as possible.
Shashi Tharoor has responded to Gen Musharraf's demise in his tweet saying, “Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease”: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the UN &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP"
In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf.”
“May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” the statement read.
