Former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai: Pakistan media

Pakistan's former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital, according to media reports.



Musharraf, 79, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported.



The military ruler had been undergoing treatment at American Hospital Dubai, Geo News reported.

The architect of the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan, Musharraf deposed democratically elected Nawaz Sherif govt after a bloodless coup in 1999.

During the first NDA govt led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Musharraf visited India in 20001 to take part in the Agara summit ---a two day summit organized to resolve long-standing issues between India and Pakistan.