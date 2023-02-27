Former Nepal PM Oli's party CPN-UML withdraws support to Prachanda-led government

Prachanda, the 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader, was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader Oli.



Prime Minister Prachanda's party, which contested the November 20 parliamentary and provincial elections as a partner of the five-party alliance led by the Nepali Congress, left the alliance after it refused to give Prachanda any of the two key posts --- the president or the prime minister.



Prachanda then forged an alliance with CPN-UML led by 71-year-old Oli to form the government.



Oli has claimed that while backing Prachanda's bid for prime minister last year, it was agreed upon that the post of President would go to the member of his party.



Paudel also accused Prachanda of not wanting political stability in the country as he was not ready to honour the agreement reached with the party earlier, My Republica report added.



Meanwhile, Prachanda cancelled his first foreign visit to Qatar due to some "important political engagements" at home, officials said on Monday, amidst a threat to the stability of his coalition government ahead of the presidential election.