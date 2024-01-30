Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 10-year jail term for disclosing state secrets

Days ahead of Pakistan's general elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a 10-year jail sentence on Tuesday for their involvement in what is locally known as the cipher case, involving the leaking of state secrets. The special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, pronounced the sentence, as reported by Pakistani daily Dawn.

Khan's lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, took to social media to reject the sentence, stating, "We don't accept this illegal decision" in a post on Twitter, formerly known as X.

The court's decision comes just nine days before the elections scheduled for February 8, where Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is contesting without an election symbol amid a state crackdown.