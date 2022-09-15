Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf passes away

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf has passed away aged 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lahore.



Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in international cricket in 2000. He officiated in 64 Tests, 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is and 11 women's T20Is as either umpire or TV umpire. He was Pakistan's leading umpires in the mid 2000s.

He also officiated in 40 First Class matches, 26 List A matches and 89 T20s overall, including IPL matches.

He also had a successful domestic career as a middle-order batter.

Rauf played 71 First Class matches, scoring 3423 runs. He played 40 List A matches, scoring 611 runs.



According to media reports, Rauf died due to cardiac arrest soon after he returned from his shop in Lahore on Wednesday night.