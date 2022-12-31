Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95

Although the former pontiff had been ill for some time, the Holy See said there had been an aggravation in his condition because of advancing age.



On Wednesday, Pope Francis appealed to his final audience of the year at the Vatican to "pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict", whom he said was very ill.



Born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany, Benedict was 78 when in 2005 he became one of the oldest popes ever elected.