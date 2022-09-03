Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka from Thailand

Later, he flew to Thailand, seeking temporary shelter. Thailand had said that Rajapaksa can stay in the country for 90 days because he is still a diplomatic passport holder.



However, Rajapaksa was not allowed to engage in political activities in Thailand. He was confined to a hotel and surrounded by security personnel.



Local media reports on August 19 quoted Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam as saying that his party had requested the president to facilitate the former president's return and ensure security and necessary facilities".



After Rajapaksa was ousted, Sri Lanka's parliament elected then-Acting President and six-time former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Head of State.



Wickremesinghe has a mandate to serve out the rest of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in November 2024.



Rajapaksa, an ex-military officer, became president in November 2019.

Rajapaksa was blamed for the economic crisis the country was going through and the angry protestors took to streets on March 31 and surrounded the former President's private residence outside the state capital Colombo.



For more than three months, people carried out street fights demanding the resignation of Gotabaya, his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the entire government.



Mahinda and his cabinet were forced to resign on May 9 and on July 9, Gotabaya fled his official residence when the protesters stormed it.

