Former Uyghur Muslim preacher confirmed dead in prison in China's Xinjiang

Huseyin was healthy before authorities took him away for "re-education" in one of hundreds of facilities across Xinjiang where authorities detained an estimated 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslims purportedly to prevent religious extremism and terrorism, RFA reported.



Mahmut Moydun, a Uyghur inmate who escaped from another prison in Korla and was in hiding, said that conditions at detention centres had been deteriorating because more inmates, including the preacher, had died in the last two years.



A Korla resident, who declined to be named for safety reasons said the health of inmates incarcerated in city prisons had deteriorated due to low quality food, the intensity of prison labor, long political study sessions, and endless interrogations.