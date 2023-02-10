Founder Nate Anderson says Hindenburg has never been banned

Nathan Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research whose damning report led to a USD 100 billion-plus rout in Adani Group shares, has said that his firm has never been banned, its bank account never seized and that it is not under any investigation.

Since it published a scathing 100-plus-page report alleging that Adani pulled "the largest con in corporate history" on January 24, there have been comments on social media that Hindenburg had "three criminal inquiries" in the US and that it was banned by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), its bank accounts frozen and it has been barred from publishing any report on firms listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Anderson, in a tweet, attached a news report "debunking" such "lies" and said Hindenburg was neither banned nor is under any investigation.