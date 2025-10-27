4 killed as Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon; UN peacekeepers also targeted

At least four people were killed and two others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon on Sunday, in one of the deadliest escalations since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in November 2024.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, Israeli drones and warplanes struck multiple targets, including vehicles, in the towns of Zawtar, Qlaileh, Naqoura, and Nabi Sheet. Security sources told Xinhua that three of those killed were members of Hezbollah, while the fourth was a Syrian national.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out two rounds of strikes, saying they eliminated a Hezbollah official and a suspected weapons trafficker operating for the group.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee later said that forces had killed a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in Qlaileh, as part of what officials described as an effort to dismantle the group’s military infrastructure in the south.

Lebanese authorities reported that at least ten people have been killed in Israeli attacks over the past week. Israeli media, meanwhile, claimed that a number of senior Hezbollah commanders were among those targeted in recent precision strikes.

The reported casualties included Zain al-Abidin Hussein Fatouni, a commander in the Radwan Force’s anti-tank unit; Mohammad Akram Arabia, a senior Radwan officer; Abd Mahmoud al-Sayyed, a local representative of Hezbollah; and Ali Hussein al-Moussawi, described by Israel as a weapons smuggler operating between Syria and Lebanon.