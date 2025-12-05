Four nations to boycott Eurovision 2026 over Israel’s participation

A quartet of European nations — Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain — has announced they will bow out of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, withdrawing their voices from the famed musical spectacle in protest against the decision to allow Israel to compete, the Al Jazeera reported.

Their declaration of boycott arrived swiftly on Thursday, moments after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that there would be no vote on excluding Israel, despite fervent appeals from several member states.

Israel’s participation, long a point of contention, has drawn fierce criticism amid accusations of conducting a genocidal war in Gaza — a conflict that has claimed at least 70,125 Palestinian lives — and for allegedly manipulating last year’s contest to strengthen its own entrant’s chances.

Issuing a statement that effectively cleared Israel’s path to the 2026 stage, the EBU said its members had expressed “clear support” for reforms meant to “reinforce trust and protect [the] neutrality” of the event. Among the changes is the revival of an expanded professional jury during the semifinals — a measure designed to prevent governments or outside actors from unduly influencing the popular vote, the Al Jazeera reported.