France prepares for first round of presidential polls

These candidates each had received at least 500 sponsorship letters from mayors and local officials.



According to a survey on voting intentions published on April 6 by market research firm Ipsos, Macron should be leading the first round, followed by Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally party and Jean-Luc Melenchon, who leads the left-wing La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) party.



Purchasing power, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the environment, the health system, immigration and social inequalities are the topics that interest French voters the most, Ipsos said.



The National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) reported that 48.8 million French citizens had registered to vote in the presidential elections.

Of them, 47.05 million have registered on municipal lists and 1.43 million registered overseas on consular lists.



About 95 percent of France's eligible citizens have registered to vote, the INSEE said.