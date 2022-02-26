France to deploy 500 soldiers in Romania amid Ukraine crisis

France will deploy 500 soldiers in Romania within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) framework, French daily Le Figaro reported Saturday, citing General Thierry Burkhard, chief of staff of the French Armed Forces.



"NATO has decided to reinforce its presence, to send a very clear sign of strategic solidarity, to position forces in Romania," Xinhua news agency reported citing General Burkhard.



"We will deploy around 500 men, with armoured vehicles, combat vehicles, to provide support to Romania," said Burkhard late on Friday night.