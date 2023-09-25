France to withdraw envoy, end military cooperation with Niger amid coup: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his decision to withdraw the country's ambassador and end all military cooperation with Niger amid a coup in the West African nation.

In a statement on Sunday, the President said: "France has decided to withdraw its ambassador. In the next hours our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France."

He added that military co-operation was "over" and French troops would leave in "the months to come", the BBC reported.

The military junta seized power in Niger in July.

It is one of several former French colonies in West Africa where the military has recently seized control, following Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Chad. Last month, a coup was staged in Gabon.