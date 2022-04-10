Freedom struggle begins again: Imran Khan’s first reaction after being ousted from office
The cricketer-turned-politician took to social media to reiterate his claim of "foreign conspiracy" behind the regime change and said that "freedom struggle" had begun again today
Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to social media on Sunday to lash out against the opponents. Khan was forced to quit through a high voltage no-confidence motion in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday as 174 MNAs (Members of National Assembly) voted in favour of the no-confidence motion.
Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday afternoon, “Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy”.
This was Khan’s first comment after losing the no-confidence motion. His tweet garnered much support from the Pakistanis living in the country as well as abroad. Though there were a few comments critical of Khan, but most of the people supported him.
Khan has become the first sitting prime minister in the history of Pakistan to be removed from office through a no-confidence motion.
The no-trust vote was mandated after Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously struck down the ruling by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.
With Imran Khan's departure as Pakistan PM, the stage is clear for Leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif to be the country's next prime minister.
