French energy sobriety plan to switch off Paris monuments at night

The goal of the "energy sobriety plan" of Paris is to reduce the city's consumption by 10 per cent, the equivalent of the energy consumption of 226 schools, Hidalgo explained.



She also called on the state to take similar action for national monuments, and for the owners of private monuments to take steps in the same direction.



Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak announced on September 17 that the Louvre pyramid and the facade of the Palace of Versailles would be switched off earlier to save energy.



However, she said that although symbolic measures were important to raise awareness, they are not enough.