French schools send home girls wearing abayas as new school year begins

Dozens of girls who turned up for their first day in school in France on Monday, 4 September, wearing abayas in defiance of a ban on the Muslim garment were sent home when they refused to remove them, a government minister told French broadcaster BFM on Tuesday, 5 September.

The abaya, an over-garment covering the body from shoulders to feet that some Muslim women wear, was banned in schools by the French government last month.

The government says the abaya constitutes a display of religious affiliation, claiming it is banned at schools under a 2004 law.

Until last month, however, the abaya had faced no outright ban since it was viewed as a grey zone in the law.