Fresh protests in France against police violence

More than 2,000 people gathered in central Paris for a memorial rally on Saturday despite a court ban.

The march commemorates the 2016 death of Adama Traore, a Black man, in police custody.

Marches took place throughout France to denounce police brutality and racial profiling, as tensions run high after days of rioting engulfed the country.

Around 5,900 people took to the streets around the country, the French Interior Ministry said.