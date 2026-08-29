Fresh rain threatens Nepal flood rescue efforts as death toll crosses 600

Nepal’s weather authorities have warned of fresh rainfall, thunderstorms and snowfall in several parts of the country, raising concerns that worsening weather could disrupt rescue and relief operations in areas devastated by flash floods.

The warning comes days after an ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday.

The disaster has claimed more than 600 lives, while over 2,400 people remain missing. Nearly 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, have been evacuated as rescue teams continue searching for survivors amid intermittent rainfall.

More than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been deployed for search and rescue operations.