Fresh rain threatens Nepal flood rescue efforts as death toll crosses 600
Warning comes days after a glacial collapse near Nepal-Tibet border triggered an ice-rock avalanche, sending water, mud and debris downstream
Nepal’s weather authorities have warned of fresh rainfall, thunderstorms and snowfall in several parts of the country, raising concerns that worsening weather could disrupt rescue and relief operations in areas devastated by flash floods.
The warning comes days after an ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday.
The disaster has claimed more than 600 lives, while over 2,400 people remain missing. Nearly 2,500 people, including 163 foreigners, have been evacuated as rescue teams continue searching for survivors amid intermittent rainfall.
More than 11,000 security personnel, including over 5,000 Nepal Army personnel, have been deployed for search and rescue operations.
Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall in the hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces, parts of Karnali, and the Terai regions of Lumbini and Sudurpashchim provinces, according to The Rising Nepal.
Meteorologist Hari Prasad Dahal said most areas around the Bhotekoshi flood-hit region in Rasuwa could receive moderate rainfall on Saturday. He warned that heavy rain in isolated areas could hamper search and rescue efforts and urged authorities to exercise caution.
The department has also forecast moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, along with snowfall in several hilly and mountainous areas from Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, rescuers are continuing search operations as water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rise, fuelling fears of another wave of flooding.
The threat has been compounded by a warning from Chinese authorities about a new barrier lake forming near the river’s source in Tibet. Authorities have cautioned that the lake could breach, potentially triggering fresh flooding downstream in Nepal.
With unstable weather, rising river levels and the risk of another flood wave, rescue teams are racing against time to reach those still missing and stranded in the remote Himalayan region.
With PTI inputs