Fresno becomes 2nd US city to ban caste-based discrimination

After Seattle, Fresno in California has become the second US city to ban caste discrimination following the city council's unanimous 7-0 vote in favour of adding caste as a 'protected category' in its anti-discrimination policy.

The development comes as the SB 403 Anti-Caste Discrimination Bill awaits a signature from Governor Gavin Newsom, which would make California the first state in the US to outlaw discrimination based on caste.

"I'm proud of our City for once again, raising the bar on civil rights protections," Fresno City Council Vice-President, Annalisa Perea, said in a press statement this week.

"While we acknowledge that discrimination won't end overnight, our city took bold action by passing this anti-discrimination policy to strengthen civil rights protections against caste discrimination."

The push for the ban was led by Fresno's Sikh residents, who were later joined by people of Oaxacan descent, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported, adding that the two communities have worked together for years.