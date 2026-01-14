From Minneapolis to Venezuela, Trump piles up risks as he faces midterms

A new AP-NORC survey suggests most Americans are less than thrilled with President Donald Trump’s recent performance as global chaos engine. According to the poll, 56 per cent of US adults say Trump has “gone too far” in deploying the US military abroad, and majorities disapprove of his foreign policy overall — Venezuela included.

The finding lands just two weeks into a year in which Trump has already claimed control of Venezuela, escalated threats to seize Greenland, flooded US streets with masked immigration agents, and celebrated a criminal investigation into the Federal Reserve — an institution presidents normally avoid poking with a stick.

In foreign affairs, the poll paints a bleak picture for Trump’s pitch. While some respondents believe the US operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro helped curb illegal drugs or benefited Venezuelans themselves, far fewer agree that it advances US security or economic interests.

The administration, meanwhile, has whiplashed from declaring Maduro a drug kingpin to portraying Venezuela as an economic opportunity — with Trump saying the US will control some Venezuelan oil and at one point posting a meme naming himself the “acting president of Venezuela”.

This surge of interventionism departs sharply from the 'America First' rhetoric Trump based his election campaign on. The president has also threatened the governments of Cuba and Iran, while insisting the United States will control Greenland “one way or another”, a stance that managed to antagonise a NATO ally (Denmark) in the middle of a European security crisis.

Notably, Republicans still line up behind him: about 7 in 10 say Trump’s actions abroad are “about right”, though only around 1 in 10 want him to push even further. Democrats and independents drive the pushback — roughly 9 in 10 Democrats and 6 in 10 independents say Trump has overreached. In all, 57 per cent disapprove of Trump’s handling of Venezuela, and 61 per cent disapprove of his foreign policy — matching his stagnant job approval.