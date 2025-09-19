From retreat to return? Trump hints at US bid to reclaim Bagram air base

The United States is casting its gaze once more toward Afghanistan’s Bagram air base, with President Donald Trump declaring an intent to wrest the strategic stronghold back from Taliban hands.

Once the crown jewel of America’s military footprint in the region, Bagram was surrendered amid the chaos of withdrawal — a retreat that Trump now seeks to reverse.

Hinting at quiet negotiations with the Taliban, the president spoke of restoring American forces to the sprawling fortress, long regarded as the beating heart of US power in Central Asia. More than a mere outpost, Bagram looms large for its vantage — a stone’s throw from China’s frontier, and thus a fulcrum in the balance of great power rivalry.

Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump teased what he called “a little breaking news,” revealing that discussions were underway to reclaim the sprawling military outpost. “We’re trying to get it back, because they need things from us,” he remarked, his words bristling with both urgency and bravado.