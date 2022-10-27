From the curious to the ridiculous: India’s obsession with Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys chief Narayana Murthy, was sworn in as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister on Tuesday. The 42-year-old investment banker-turned politician is the third PM to take office in 10, Downing Street this year.

He is the youngest and richest PM in British history. Sunak also happens to be the first Hindu PM, and his Indian lineage has been a prime subject of interest and pride for Indians. Some Indians are claiming that this is India's way of “getting back” at the British for colonising and robbing the nation for centuries – receiving Sunak’s win for a foreign nation as the “turning of the wheel of fortune”.