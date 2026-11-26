Fuel tanker crash kills at least 31 in fire on Cairo’s Ring Road
At least 21 injured as fire engulfs over two dozen vehicles in Greater Cairo; DNA tests launched to identify victims
A fuel tanker crash sparked a fire on Cairo’s Ring Road on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people and injuring 21
Egyptian state media reported that the tanker overturned before catching fire in Al-Warraq, a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza
The highway reopened after crews cleared the wreckage. Prosecutors have opened an investigation, and the government is reviewing the circumstances of the crash
At least 31 people were killed and 21 injured on Wednesday after a crash involving a fuel tanker sparked a fire on Cairo’s Ring Road, Egyptian authorities said. More than two dozen cars and motorcycles were burnt in the blaze, which swept through traffic on one of the capital’s busiest routes.
Egyptian state media reported that the tanker overturned on a stretch of the highway in Al-Warraq, a densely populated neighbourhood in Giza, before bursting into flames. Footage from AFP showed a fireball and thick black smoke rising above the road as motorists tried to get away. An Associated Press video showed firefighters tackling flames that had spread between vehicles as rescue workers pulled people from burning cars.
The health ministry dispatched 39 ambulances and raised its emergency alert level. Health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the death toll was preliminary. The ministry initially reported 25 injuries before revising the figure to 21. It also said 15 people had been taken to hospital, four of them in critical condition.
President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi offered his condolences. The public prosecutor’s office said investigators were using DNA tests to identify victims whose bodies had been badly burnt.
Ring Road reopens as authorities investigate
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash, a Cabinet spokesperson told local media. The government would review the findings before deciding whether to introduce safety measures for the transport of petroleum products, the spokesperson said.
A health ministry spokesperson told broadcaster Al-Qahera News that the Ring Road had reopened after crews cleared the debris. Footage aired by the broadcaster showed workers removing the charred tanker as traffic began to move again.
Nearly 6,000 road deaths last year
Nearly 6,000 people died in road crashes across Egypt last year, up from more than 5,200 the previous year, according to official figures. Speeding, poor road maintenance and uneven enforcement of traffic laws are frequently cited as factors in fatal crashes.
In January, a multi-vehicle pile-up near the southern province of Beni Suef killed 21 people and injured 16. In August, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, died when two pick-up trucks carrying agricultural workers collided in northern Egypt.
With PTI inputs