The health ministry dispatched 39 ambulances and raised its emergency alert level. Health minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the death toll was preliminary. The ministry initially reported 25 injuries before revising the figure to 21. It also said 15 people had been taken to hospital, four of them in critical condition.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi offered his condolences. The public prosecutor’s office said investigators were using DNA tests to identify victims whose bodies had been badly burnt.

Ring Road reopens as authorities investigate

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered an inquiry into the cause of the crash, a Cabinet spokesperson told local media. The government would review the findings before deciding whether to introduce safety measures for the transport of petroleum products, the spokesperson said.

A health ministry spokesperson told broadcaster Al-Qahera News that the Ring Road had reopened after crews cleared the debris. Footage aired by the broadcaster showed workers removing the charred tanker as traffic began to move again.

Nearly 6,000 road deaths last year

Nearly 6,000 people died in road crashes across Egypt last year, up from more than 5,200 the previous year, according to official figures. Speeding, poor road maintenance and uneven enforcement of traffic laws are frequently cited as factors in fatal crashes.

In January, a multi-vehicle pile-up near the southern province of Beni Suef killed 21 people and injured 16. In August, at least 18 people, many of them teenagers, died when two pick-up trucks carrying agricultural workers collided in northern Egypt.

With PTI inputs