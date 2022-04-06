Fungi could be the source of our next pandemic

In mid-2021 reports emerged of serious fungal infections in patients with severe cases of COVID-19 and those recovering from the virus. Patients were diagnosed with respiratory infections from a mould called aspergillosis; invasive yeast infections; and, particularly in India, a serious but rare fungal infection, mucormycosis, which leads to prolonged severe illness and death.



Fungi are among the most diverse and versatile organisms on our mouldy planet earth.



In the southwestern United States, and in Central and South America, the fungal pathogen that causes Valley fever, coccidioidomycosis, has long been recognised as a threat to animals and people because it is very commonly found in soil. Cases of Valley fever have increased steadily in the southwestern United States, where it has been considered endemic for more than a decade.



But the geographical scale of vulnerable populations is expanding as climate change enlarges the sandy desert zones where the fungus, Coccidioides immitis, grows.

People develop Valley fever after they breathe in dust from soil that contains fungal spores. Climate change causes increasingly frequent droughts, which create more dust, and earthquakes building construction cause the dust to circulate more widely. Together, these factors increase people's vulnerability to Valley fever.